ILPA holds Curtain Raiser for Silver Jubilee Fashion Extravaganza: Leather on the Ramp

The Indian Leather Products Association working actively to bring together manufacturers and exporters of premiere leather products in a single platform, has been geared up for their Silver Jubilee fashion extravaganza ILPA 2022: ‘Leather on the Ramp.’ Early to the grand event, the Curtain Raiser which was a sneak peek of the signature annual show was held on Thursday at Hyatt Regency, Kolkata.

The 25th edition of ILPA show ‘Leather on the Ramp’ scheduled to be held on September 14, 2022 at Hyatt Regency, Kolkata will showcase 9 episodes with brands like Trio Group, Crescent Exports Syndicate, Rene, Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd, Rajda Industries and Exports Pvt Ltd, Ashibo by YNOT INDIA, NS Leather Products Pvt Ltd, Om Leather Art Deco and Sumbul Training Corporations.

The curtain raiser was attended by the dignitaries and eminent guests like Mr. Ajay Tarway, President of ILPA; Mr. Arjun Mukund Kulkarni, Vice President of ILPA; Mr. MD Azhar, Vice President of ILPA; Mr. Kumar Shobhhan, GM Hyatt Regency Kolkata; Mr. Akash Nayyar, Chairman Fashion Show Committee and others. The choreography of the show has been done by the renowned choreographer Ms. Pinky Kenworthy with 20 models from Kolkata and Mumbai.

Mr. Ajay Tarway, President of ILPA shared his insight on the prestigious occasion saying, “ILPA strives to develop and maintain a reciprocal relationship with professional bodies, import associations and the Chambers of Commerce abroad in order to support and promote export of leather products. ILPA takes great pride in providing training and skill development to the underprivileged youth of rural Bengal and helps them with job placements within the industry. We are excited for our Silver Jubilee edition this year.”

ILPA- Indian Leather Products Association is a Kolkata based PAN India Association which manages the ILPA Leather Goods Park, a Leather Goods cluster in the Calcutta Leather Complex, wherein it has a Design Studio, a Technical training school and a Common Facility Centre of the benefit of its members.

The important initiatives of the association in 2022 includes Skill Development with PBSSD under Utkarsha Bangal Program, participation in the Bengal Global Summit 2022 and exhibit in the Bengal Global Trade Expo in Science City, building of Sewage Treatment Plant and Common Facility Centre.