IIM Calcutta award to 2 women bodies for social welfare

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Innovation Park (IIM- CIP has awarded two women organisations for the initiative displaying strong commitment to building skills, providing market access and fostering entrepreneurship.

The Hill Social Welfare Society from Kalimpong and Samyo Shromojibi Sanstha from North 24-Parganas received Rs 2.25 lakh each. The award ceremony was held recently at IIM Calcutta Innovation Park.

Contact Base (banglanatokdotcom) with support from IIM-CIP as part of their CSR initiative, launched a programme titled Enabling Livelihoods: Boosting Women led Rural Enterprises. The programme aims to support and identify organisations making significant strides in mobilising and supporting women led businesses at the grassroots level in West Bengal.

Advertisement

As a part of the initiative, an open call was launched where more than 50 enterprises, CSO, SHGs from across the state applied to showcase their initiative.

Hill Social Welfare Society, based in Kalimpong has been empowering rural women for the past 23 years. The body focuses on building capacities of women in sectors like horticulture, floriculture, handloom weaving, greenhouse farming and organic farming. By providing training to women and directly linking them with markets, they have enabled many to generate stable income, contributing financial stability in economically vulnerable areas. The women have achieved financial independence with sustainable livelihoods.

Samyo Shromojibi Sanstha, located in Basirhat in North 24-Parganas, near the Indo-Bangladesh border has played an important role in empowering rural women through skill development and financial inclusion. The organisation provides training in areas such as sewing, handicrafts and livelihood skills. They connect the women with financial schemes and low-interest loans helping them start small businesses in sectors like fashion, handmade jewelry and farming.

A senior official of a nationalised bank said the SHGs across the state are playing a significant role in the financial empowerment of women.