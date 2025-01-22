IEM-UEM group organised grand convocation

The prestigious Institute of Engineering & Management, Kolkata (IEM) and University of Engineering & Management, Kolkata (UEMK) hosted their grand convocation ceremonies on Saturday at the renowned Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town. The event celebrated the academic achievements of graduates in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, proud parents, and enthusiastic students.

The convocation was divided into two sessions: the morning session for IEM and the afternoon session for UEMK.

The Welcome Address was delivered by Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti, director of IEM. The convocation address by Dr Andrew Alexander Fleming, deputy high commissioner, UK, inspired students to embrace global opportunities and challenges. Eminent guests, including Manjit Nayak (director, STPI), Dr Subhrangshu Sanyal (CEO, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park), Aseem Soni, CEO – SwitzGroup, Saket Mohta, managing director and CEO – Merlin Group and others, shared their insights during the special addresses. Ms Gopa Goswami, director, corporate relations emphasised how the world is advancing with technology and how the students prove themselves in the corporate world and be a part of the growing revolution in the field of science and technology.

Graduates took a solemn graduation oath, led by Dr Chakrabarti, before receiving their degree certificates.

The UEMK ceremony featured the conferment of Honoris Causa degrees upon six renowned individuals, including Prof. Dr. Phillip Bradford, Prof. Dr. Charles Rubenstein, and Prof. Dr. Son Vuong, Prof. Dr. Bimal Roy, R. Bandyopadhyay, Dr. Debiprosad Duari in recognition of their contributions to academia and innovation.

The chancellor’s presidential address and vice chancellor’s annual report emphasised UEMK’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation. The convocation address by Dr T G Sitharam, chairman (AICTE), and a special address by Shekhar Dutt, former Governor of Chhattisgarh, captivated the audience with their thought-provoking messages.