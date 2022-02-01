ICG to observe Raising Day; seeks to augment its capacity

Working round the clock to protect India’s maritime interests and guard its coastline, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) would observe its 46th ‘Raising Day’ on 1st February while the force has set a target of augmenting its capacity to 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025 and saved the lives of about 4000 fishermen, last year.

Little did the 11 fishermen whose boat was stuck in the turbulent Bay of Bengal due to an engine failure realise they will survive to return to their families on the shore. The boat ‘Maa Shitala” was stuck at 35 nautical miles south of Sagar Island and was adrift on the choppy seas when a ray of hope shone upon on spotting an ICG aircraft. Within moments after receiving intimation from the state fisheries department about the plight of these fishermen, the Dornier aircraft located the boat while its ship ‘ICG Anmol’ rescued the entire crew. According to the ICG’s Region (NE) HQ in Kolkata, the force escorted close to 700 fishing boats with about 4000 fishermen to safe harbours during the passage of three cyclones in 2021.

The need to strengthen ICG was realized after the Mumbai terrorist attacks revealed the chink in India’s armour concerning its security mechanism to ward off threats from the sea. The ICG began with just seven surface platforms in 1978 and has grown into a formidable force with 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory. It is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025, said a statement by the ICG Kolkata HQ which highlighted that it’s North East Region remained true to its motto “Vayam Rakshamah”, meaning “We Protect”, and ensured zero loss of life at sea in its area of responsibility. The ICG has commissioned and based one offshore patrol vessel at Paradip and one fast patrol vessel at Haldia. Additionally, to augment the Coast Guard Air arm in the region, four advanced light helicopters (ALH) MK III have been inducted and based at Bhubaneswar.

During the time of the Covid-19 outbreak when the chaos scuttled most operations throughout the globe, the ICG maintained its operational tempo by remaining extra vigilant and visible to prevent any misadventure by terrorist elements. It ensured safer seas and secured coast, said the ICG statement. The force highlighted that it stood tall in providing assistance to the civil administration including evacuation of 76 stranded personnel from Nayachara Island during cyclone Yaas. The force said it is conducting various activities and events in West Bengal and Odisha to commemorate Raising Day which includes a campaign against single-use plastic.