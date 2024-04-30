Two-day medical camp orgnised by Coast Guard concludes in Delhi

A two-day medical camp, organised by the Indian Coast Guard in Lakshadweep here, concluded on Tuesday.

“The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and support of the Union Territory (UT) administration conducted a medical camp from 29th to 30th April in the remote islands of Kavaratti and Androth of Lakshadweep,” the Defence Ministry said.

Dr M Srinivas, the director of AIIMS, Delhi headed the medical team that comprised 15 specialist doctors from fields like gynecology, pediatrics, neurology, dermatology, orthopedic,s and more.

“The medical camp focused on super-specialist medical coverage in the far-flung islands and helping the local people through consultation with domain experts. They also delivered basic life support (BLS) lectures to local medical professionals to enhance the standards of available medical infrastructure,” the ministry said.

The camp engaged approximately 1,500 citizens on each island and provided free-of-cost medicines along with expert consultation, it said.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr Srinivas in the presence of Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, Commander Coast Guard Region (West), Surgeon Commodore Diviya Gautam, VSM, Principal Director (Medical Services), CGHQ and Avanish Kumar, IAS, Health Secretary, UT administration, it added.