ICG conducts another major anti-narcotics operation

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) successfully executed another significant anti-narcotics operation in the high seas on Sunday afternoon, close on the heels of apprehending a Pakistani fishing boat with a substantial quantity of drugs onboard.

In the joint operation spanning over two days, an Indian fishing boat carrying two perpetrators and 173 kg of narcotics onboard was apprehended in the Arabian Sea.

Based on specific and credible intelligence inputs from ATS Gujarat, the ICG strategically deployed its ships and aircraft across the vast expanse of sea, ensuring comprehensive sea-air coordinated surveillance to prevent the boat from evading detection.

Upon positive identification of the suspect boat, swift interception followed. Subsequent investigations confirmed the accuracy of the intelligence inputs, establishing the involvement of the fishing boat and its two perpetrators in smuggling about 173 kg of drugs.

”Further investigation into the crew’s involvement is underway. This operation marks the twelfth apprehension by the ICG over the last three years, serving as a testament to the coordination and success of joint efforts between the ICG and ATS Gujarat in combating drug trafficking via sea routes,” an official press note issued by the ICG on Monday said.