I-T raids business addresses in Mogra-Bansberia area

The Income tax officers, in different groups, carried out simultaneous raids today at residences and offices of businessmen in the Mogra-Bansberia area.

The businessmen are said to be close to the ruling dispensation.

On 3 April, the Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee brought allegations of corruption against some of the businessmen in the district, closely associated with the ruling party.

The Hooghly sitting MP Locket Chatterjee answering to the media said there is no surprise about the income tax raids in the district. “There is syndicate raj in the state with cut money, extortion, loot being common affairs. The corrupt will not be spared. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said ‘na khaunga, na khane dunga’ (will not be corrupt nor will allow corruption).”

The Hooghly-Serampore organization district president Arindom Guin said it is not a sin if businessmen support a ruling party. “It appears that Locket Chatterjee can well predict the movement of the CBI, ED and income tax department in the district. It appears that independent investigation agencies are now working under the directives of the BJP. The BJP should put up a political fight against the TMC on different developmental issues. Instead, it is misusing the independent investigation agencies for political gains,” he said.