Chase & death on highway: No arrests yet, car owner traced

The commissioner of police (CP) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), Sunil Kumar Chaudhary has directed the Kanksha police to immediately arrest the culprits, who are absconding in the eve-teasing and car chase incident at highway in the wee hours today on national highway 19, in which a female event management employee of Hooghly district was killed after the vehicle she was travelling in overturned.

Sutandra Chatterjee (27) of Chinsurah in Hooghly district, along with three other colleagues and their driver started from Chandannagore for an event management programme in Gaya in Bihar at 10 p.m. She is also a dancer by profession.

Advertisement

Their vehicle stopped at a petrol pump in Budbud police station area of West Burdwan district, which is under the jurisdiction of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) for refuelling. Suddenly, a vehicle with four men inside, all in intoxicated condition, started eve-teasing the four women.

Advertisement

They started chasing the small vehicle at high speed on national highway 2. Suddenly their vehicle overtook the small vehicle and tried to block the hatchback. The driver of the small vehicle tried to escape through a service road and crashed at a rice mill in Panagarh and turned turtle.

Seeing this accident, all the five men on the chasing vehicle, including the driver fled away.

Rajdoot Sharma, the driver of the vehicle carrying the event management employees, said that the incident occurred around midnight and the vehicle was badly damaged. They have been using abusive languages to these women and threatened to stop the vehicle, he informed the police.

All the four persons, including the three women and the driver are undergoing treatment at a superspecialty hospital in Panagarh. Kanksha police rescued the injured persons and seized the vehicles.

Abhishek Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (east) ADPC told the Media that the body has been sent to Durgapur Sub Divisional Hospital for post-mortem. Police have started a case and the owner of the vehicle has been traced.

The CCTV footage on both sides of the national highway-19 from Budbud to Kanksha have been scanned.

Night patrolling will be further beefed up on the national highway by the traffic police of ADPC, Avisekh Gupta added.

So far, Kanksha police have not detained or arrested anybody in this connection. The victim’s family has been informed and will reach Durgapur shortly, police added.