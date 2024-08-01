HUDCO celebrates Yoga Day, plants trees

HUDCO regional office, Kolkata organized a yoga session for the students at Bidhannagar Municipal School, Salt Lake on Monday as a part of International Yoga Day celebration, followed by a tree plantation programme under the campaign #Plant 4Mother in association with Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. This is the part of Yoga Sessions being organized by HUDCO for students at schools throughout the country for creating awareness about yoga as a part of its CSR initiative.

Debesh Chakraborty, regional chief, HUDCO Kolkata regional office highlighted HUDCO’s operations throughout the nation and acknowledged the support of the state government as the key stakeholder. He welcomed Krishna Chakraborty, mayor, BMC as the chief guest of the programme. Sujay Sarkar, municipal commissioner, BMC, Bhaswati Chakraborty, principal of Bidhannagar Municipal School, were present at the programme, among others.

The mayor highlighted the importance of yoga and physical training right from school days for one’s well being and advised everyone to wholeheartedly integrate yoga/karate /any form of physical training into their daily routine.

A yoga session was conducted for around 250 students of Class VIII.