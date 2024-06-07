Houses robbed near police station repeatedly

After just one month, the miscreant’s gang further looted two more houses located a few yards away from the local police investigation centre in the same City Centre locality in the heart of Durgapur town today.

The gang swept away a meagre cash, brass utensils, watches worth Rs 25,000 from the houses of Namita Chakraborty and Indrani Dey today. “The value of looted articles though wasn’t much but it’s more astonishing that the miscreants braved to continue looting further close to the police station, which exposed the fragility of policing in the city and their poor surveillance system,” exclaimed Parimal Agasty, a social worker of City Centre area.

On 5 May, the houses of next door neighbours Adhir Ghosh and Rita Das on Street 23, near the Police Investigation Centre were robbed. City Centre was under high security surveillance cover as the Chief Minister and one Union minister were staying for several days for their election campaigns. The houses of Ghosh and Das were within a kilometre from the CM’s camping lodge.

