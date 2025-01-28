Hooghly press club celebrates its establishment day

The Hooghly Press Club, which was virtually inaugurated by the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 13 September, 2013, is celebrating its establishment day, upholding and spreading the message of greenery.

On this occasion, the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee extended their best wishes and words of encouragement towards the fourth pillars of the nation.

The celebration started with the planting of saplings in the compound of Serampore college, Dr William Carey was the first to set a botanical garden within the Serampore college.

On the occasion were present TMC district president Arindam Guin, Serampore municipality chairman Giridhari Shaw, Serampore police station IC Shukomay Chatterjee, CIC members Santosh Singh, Pintu Nag and other dignitaries.