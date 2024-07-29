Hooghly CMOH takes initiative to stop spread of dengue in Balagarh

Till date 190 cases of dengue have been detected in the Hooghly district, of which 32 cases were earlier detected in Balagarh block. Last Saturday 24 dengue cases were detected in Guptipara – 1 gram panchayat and 21 dengue cases were detected in Saradha Nagar.

Hooghly CMOH Dr Mriganga Moili Kar along with a screening team visited every household to detect any one suffering from high fever. Spot spraying of anti mosquito oil was carried out. Stagnant water was removed and bleaching powder was sprinkled.

