Honouring the brave from the Kargil War

Team DESH, a non-profit dedicated to honoring the sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces commemorated the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas with an event. The event held at Salt Lake saw a huge gathering and response from the civilians, veterans, and the families of martyred soldiers to pay homage to the heroes of the Kargil War.

The event was graced by guests like Colonel Joy Dasgupta, Sena Medal, the then Major, who served in the Kargil War. His presence and his experience gave an inspiring perspective to the Kargil War and the wars before.

Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC, One of the three living legends of Param Vir Chakra awardee, the then Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, shared his experiences on Kargil War, and the moments after the war too. He insisted that the winning of war was not a one man show but a team work, and some successfully won death, while some others won the sacrifice. Bivas Roy Choudhury of Indian Air Force, shared his insights and experiences, highlighting the collaborative efforts of the armed forces during the conflict. In addition to these guests of honours, the event witnessed soldiers from 2 Rajputana Rifles and 18 Grenadiers, two of the bigger units that fought Kargil War.

