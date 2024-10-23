Logo

# Bengal

Missing youth’s body found after 13 days

A decomposed body of a youth, who’d mysteriously disappeared in the evening of Sashthi of Durga Puja on 6 October from near a Puja pandal was unearthed this afternoon in Bishnupur.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | October 23, 2024 9:01 am

Representational Image (Photo: Getty Images)

The police have started an investigation but the motive behind the murder couldn’t be ascertained as yet.

Biplob Nag (36), a resident of Ward 2 of the Bishnupur Municipality had left home in the evening after getting a phone call. Nag’s wife claimed that while leaving he’d told her that he’d be back shortly, but he didn’t return. Next day, the family had registered a missing dairy with the Bishnupur PS.

This afternoon, the locals complained of a foul smell emanating from inside the local school. The matter was immediately informed to the police and the cops found Nag’s body buried under a heap of sand, which was unearthed.

Prakash Das, SDPO, Bishnupur said that a murder case has been initiated based on the complaints of the deceased’s father Shambhu Pada Nag and widow Mamoni Nag this evening.

