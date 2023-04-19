Heritage structures in city cry for restoration

Architects and engineers urge people and the central and state governments to preserve heritage monuments and structures across the state. They were taking part in a seminar in connection with World Heritage Day, today.

They said it had become difficult to maintain old heritage buildings that are under private owners. Also, schemes should be made in such a way that after restoration, the heritage buildings help to generate revenue without which restoration of old structures is not possible.

They said the old and historical building of Dr Pashupati Bose in north Kolkata is in bad shape and unless repaired now, the century old house which was a centre of several historical movements would collapse. ”

Rabindranath tied Rakhi at a function in this house to protest against the decision of Lord Curzon to partition Bengal. Swami Vivekananda, after his return from the West in February, 1897 came to this house. This house was visited by all the luminaries of the 19th century.

The house of Raja Subodh Mullick in central Kolkata can collapse any time. The house, which is the property of Calcutta University, has not been repaired for ages. Aurobindo Ghose stayed in this house. It was here the institution of national education was set up.

The speakers urged the state government to take up the matter with Calcutta University and restore the structure before it was too late. The house of Sir Rajendranath Mukherjee, the owner of Martin Burn in Bhabla in North 24-Parganas is in dilapidated condition.

Mukherjee, who had constructed the Victoria Memorial and Howrah Bridge, is a forgotten hero. Biplab Roy, administrator general and official trustee, West Bengal, said steps have been taken to bring and preserve old statues, idols, weapons along with documents and exhibit them in a museum which was going to come up soon.

Mr Roy took personal interest and brought several idols, statues and weapons which had been gathering dust in different police stations across the state. However, the Dutch Tavern in Sreerampur has been restored along with a 200- year-old building situated inside Chandannagar College.