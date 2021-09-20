Heavy rain with thunderstorms throughout the night, warning of heavy rain in disaster clouds issued : Bengal

Ashwin also has no signs of rain reduction. Due to heavy rains throughout the night, the water crisis situation is becoming complicated in several districts of South Bengal Due to heavy rains, water has accumulated in the city and suburbs According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the East-Central Bay of Bengal has formed a cyclone. Its location in the Bay of Bengal adjacent to Myanmar. As a result, the intensity of rain is increasing

Deep depression has turned into obvious depression As a result, scattered heavy rains are forecast in South Bengal. Due to the overnight rain, water has accumulated in several parts of the city The rainfall is much higher in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.

The rains have accumulated in many parts of North and Central Kolkata. Although the sky will be cloudy all day. The Alipore Meteorological Department said the seasonal axis would be active in the Gangetic West Bengal. At the same time the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal will have an effect. As a result, a lot of water vapor will enter the Ganges area of ​​West Bengal. Due to which it will rain 7

The sky will be cloudy in Kolkata and surrounding areas all day today. At the beginning of the week, the maximum temperature of the day will be 31.9 degrees Celsius, which is 1 degree below normal. The minimum temperature of the day will be 25 degrees Celsius The relative humidity is at a maximum of 99 percent and a minimum of 71 percent. The rainfall in the last 24 hours is 116.2 mm.