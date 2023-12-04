“Sensitised senior officers, assessed requirements of resources: TN chief secy as Cyclone Michaung approaches

With Cyclone ‘Michaung’ expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon, the officers concerned have been sensitised and all necessary resources have been assessed in this regard, said an official.

Speaking to ANI amid the approaching cyclone on Monday, the chief secretary to the Tamil Nadu government, Shiv Das Meena, said, “As soon as we received the forecast about this deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, the first thing was that our Chief Minister did was conduct a meeting. It was followed by a detailed meeting chaired by myself, the ACS and the commissioner of the Revenue Administration. We sensitised all our senior officers and also assessed the resources that we may require.”

Earlier, on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu inspected the preparatory works of his department in Thiruvallur to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the heavy rain expected in the district due to cyclone ‘Michaung’ in the coming days.

The minister visited the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board’s Durainallur substation, taking stock of the precautionary measures taken by the department.

Thennarasu said the officials have been instructed to take necessary action to avoid a power outage in the coastal areas of the district in the event of heavy rains brought on by the cyclone.

Advertisement

“Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed us to take precautionary measures so that the power supply is not affected. The authorities have been instructed to take appropriate precautionary measures so that coastal areas are not affected too severely by heavy rains and cyclones in the Tiruvallur district,” Thennarasu said.

Cyclone Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh with winds that could pack speeds of upto 100 kmph on Tuesday forenoon.

The cyclonic storm is currently over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon.