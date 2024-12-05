Health department to use AI to verify ‘Swasthya Sathi’ claims

The state health department has decided to use the ‘Jio tagging’ system along with AI technology to prevent irregularities in the government-funded Swasthya Sathi scheme.

By applying this hi-tech procedure the ‘real time’ details in connection with healthcare services for patients in private hospitals under the scheme will be monitored.

The ‘real time’ details include the period between beginning and end of the medical treatment services are given to the patients in private healthcare facilities. These details would be uploaded to the mobile applications of the scheme. After that the AI technology would be used to verify these details related to ‘real time’.

These methods will be applicable only when the private hospitals listed under the scheme demand funds from the state government for providing medical treatment to patients. The beneficiaries (patients) do not have any direct link with the system.

The health department has issued a notification in this regard.

The transaction management system related to funds under the scheme will verify the ‘real time’ details during payment to the private hospitals.

The mobile app with information like admission date and time of patients will work within 50 metres range of the concerned private hospital. The ‘real time’ details can’t also be edited.