Headmaster arrested physical harassments of girl students

A headmaster of a local girl’s school has been arrested after complaints of physical harassment.

Sources said that the accused headmaster used to molest girl students and used to call them as darling and even chased them towards the toilet. A number of girl students have reported complaints against him since the past one week.

Few girls complained to their parents and after which Nituria police station, under Purulia district, arrested the headmaster under POCSO Act.

He has been forwarded to Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court today and will be taken on remand. In the court, locals chanted slogans demanding punishment of the teacher. A police picket has been posted in the area.

The SP of Purulia, Abhijit Banerjee said that Nituria police after getting the written complaint from the victims, immediately started a specific case under the POCSO Act and arrested the headmaster of the school.