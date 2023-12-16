HC asks ED to remove CCTVs from minister’s cabin

The Calcutta High Court (HC) has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to remove CCTV cameras installed at the SSKM Hospital’s cabin where the state food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick, an accused in the ration distribution scam in the state, has been undergoing treatment and asked the investigating agency to depute CRPF jawans in front of his cabin to monitor exit and entry of outsiders.

After an appeal by the investigating agency, the court had allowed the installation of CCTVs inside the cabin.

Tirthankar Ghosh, HC judge, has issued the directive on Friday.

Advertisement

The HC has asked that central security personnel to be deployed in front of the cabin to keep a watch on the minister.

It has also asked the ED, probing the alleged ration distribution scam to maintain a visitors’ register where outsiders as well as the guests of the accused will have to write their names and time of arrival and departure during their visit.

The security personnel have to strictly monitor the system forcing visitors to follow the HC directives.

Two ED officials will keep in touch regularly with the security personnel before taking decisions on entry of outsiders to his cabin, according to the HC directive.

The court has also asked that footage of CCTV cameras installed at the common passage outside his cabin should be shared with the investigating ED officials.

He was arrested by the central investigating agency on charges of his alleged involvement in the public distribution system (PDS) scam in October and was brought to the SSKM Hospital from Presidency correctional home after he fell ill with high blood sugar level and neurological problems.