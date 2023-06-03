Guv on VC selections: Consultation does not mean concurrence

A day after state education minister Bratya Basu had termed the appointments of vice-chancellors (VCs) in 11 universities by the Governor CV Ananda Bose as “illegal”, as it was done sans any consultation with the government, the chancellor of Varsities hit back saying

“Consultation does not mean concurrence” indicating another tussle. Governor Bose, who had appointed vice-chancellors on temporary basis in about 11 universities yesterday, Mr Basu in a tweet termed the alleged exercise by the Governor as illegal as those were done keeping the government in the dark and without having any consultation with the state higher education department and asked the VCs, to spurn their appointments. In his tweet Mr Basu wrote that the state education department is initiating legal consultation on the issue.

This perceived difference, between the Governor and the state, claimed political observers, was one of ticklish issues that had rankled the state government as it was already battling the Governor’s slow reaction in clearing the files. There was also a move to make the chief minister as chancellor replacing the governor.

This, the observers claimed, opened another front. Sources in the state higher education department claimed that the professors who had been elevated as VCs by the Governor, were those who had sent weekly reports to the Governor’s office as dictated by him.

Moreover, sources in the state education department claimed, as per the rules of the state government, the VCs would have to sent reports first to the state education department, which then would sent them to the Governor’s office after being vetted properly