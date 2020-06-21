Even as the Hills, along with the rest of the country, are battling the Covid19 pandemic, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has started groundwork for the upcoming tourist season that falls in the months of SeptemberOctober.

It may be mentioned here that several enquiries have started coming in from tourists, mainly from the state itself. As part of the preparations, a meeting was held yesterday at Lalkothi, the GTA headquarters, among GTA officials and home-stay owners in the Hills.

“It was more of an interactive session with them, to hear what they had to say. They are maintaining that a lot of enquiries are coming in for this off-season period too from tourists wanting to spend some time here. However, they are in a dilemma as to what they should do. They have urged the GTA to come up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for them to follow. We will put up what we have learnt with the GTA board of administrators so they can decide on it,” GTA Assistant Director of Tourism, Suraj Sharma, said after the meeting.

According to Mr Sharma, the GTA will have to prepare an SOP, along with awareness and interactive programmes. “It could be said that we are starting the groundwork so that we can prepare for the upcoming tourist season.

Enquiries are already coming in and bookings can be taken only if there is clarity. A majority of the people here are dependent on tourism, so we must also think about it,” he said. In the next phase, the GTA is planning to hold interactive meetings in the community level so feedback can be taken from them also.