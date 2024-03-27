Raju Bista faces tough challenge within BJP in Darjeeling

Breaking the BJP’s tradition in Darjeeling, sitting MP Raju Bista has won the first round as his name was announced by the party as a candidate from Darjeeling LS constituency.

There were speculations that Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a former Indian foreign secretary India could be the candidate.

The BJP has been winning the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat since 2009, but the BJP’s central leadership has changed its candidates during every election and nominated others by replacing standing MPs, while also showcasing new issues related to the Hills and this region.

Notably, in 2019, Raju Bista replaced S S Ahluwalia and won the seat with a record margin with support from Hill-based regional political parties, even as he fought the poll battle on the issue of providing ‘permanent political solution’ for the political issue plaguing Darjeeling Hills.

Mr Bista finally managed the ticket, following demands from a section of Hill-based political leaders, and especially support from state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, sources have said.

While political observers in the region say that the BJP candidate, being an MP, has readied a strong base in six of the seven segments in the Darjeeling LS seat in the last five years, they are doubtful as to whether this election will be a cakewalk for him, as compared to the last election.

In 2019, Mr Bista secured 7,50,067 votes, which was 59.08 per cent, while TMC candidate Amar Singh Rai had managed 3,36,624 votes.

“I am thrilled to be back among my people and the gorgeous Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri, Terai region after being given the responsibility and honour of being the BJP candidate for representing Darjeeling LS constituency for the second time,” Mr Bista said, after landing at Bagdogra Airport.

Political observers said the BJP has failed to fulfil the long-standing demand for the ‘permanent political solution’ (PPS) and granting of tribal status to Hill people belonging to 11 sub-castes. Organizational ‘weakness’ of the party in both the Hills and the plains is another reason.

It may be noted here that on the issue of the PPS, BJP MLA from Kurseong Bishnu Prasad Sharma (Bajgain) is against his ‘mentor’ Raju Bista.

Significantly, Mr Sharma, who has challenged Mr Bista’s authority, has decided to contest the 2024 elections as an Independent candidate against the BJP candidate from Darjeeling LS seat after the party nominated Mr Bista.

Interestingly, a group of BJP leaders and workers, especially from the plains left Raju Bista’s camp and joined hands with Harsh Vardhan Shringla as he started working under the banner of Darjeeling Welfare Society (DWS).