Grandson to talk on Abanindranath’s paintings

Come Wednesday, professor Debashis Banerjee, great grandson of Abanindranath Tagore will be talking about Abanindranath Tagore and his paintings on Arabian Nights at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Gol Park. Prof Banerjee is the Haridas Chowdhury professor at California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS), USA. Abanindranath Tagore came close to Sister Nivedita and was one of her great admirers.

Sister had studied Indian art and sent Nandalal Bose to Ajanta-Ellora to study paintings. Abanindranath had written on Nivedita. She had come to the house of Nivedita on Bosepara Lane and discussed Indian art. At a time when it had become a fashion to follow European art, Abanindranath was an exception and followed the Indian style of art and paintings.

The museum and art gallery of RKM Mission, Gol Park has started a course on appreciation of Indian art. Abanindranath had painted the Arabian Nights Series in 1930.

