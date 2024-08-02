Govt demolishes illegal building in Mukundapur

With the directive of the High Court the South 24-Parganas district administration on Thursday demolished a multi-storied building near Mukundapur area.

The under-construction building allegedly came up on a wetland at Jagdipota in the east Kolkata area.

The promoter of the building allegedly didn’t take any clearance from concerned bodies before its construction was started.

Under the supervision of the local block development officer (BDO) in Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas, the demolition work started this morning. A large contingent of police from nearby Narendrapur police station was deployed at the site to prevent any untoward situation.

According to the district administration, the entire construction will be demolished by this week.

The owner of the plot moved the court, alleging that the building had been coming up on his wetland violating rules.

The HC directed the district administration to take proper steps to stop the allegedly illegal construction, locals said.

Armed with the directives of the HC, the administration today started the demolition work of the building by using bulldozers, they said requesting anonymity.