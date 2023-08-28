Governor: Kanyashree cannot be implemented without Kanya

The Governor of West Bengal, C V Ananda Bose on Sunday said the Kanyashree welfare scheme for the girl child in Bengal cannot be imple- mented without Kanya (girl) as he met the mother of a vic- tim, who was sexually assault- ed and murdered at Matigara in Siliguri on 21 August.

Speaking to reporters here today, the Governor said: “In my speech, approved by the council of ministers, in the state Assembly I proudly said my government and my chief minister will all necessary steps to protect the girl child in Bengal. I also declared my government and my chief minister will introduce and implement Kanyashree scheme for welfare and well- being of girl child. But there can not be Kanyashree with- out Kanya’s life unless soci- ety can protect the life of a girl child.”

“We are deeply anguished. It should not happen in Ben- gal and even any where in the

country. All of us are respon- sible. The MLAs, MPs ,Gov- ernment, Governor and even the society, all are held respon- sible for such incidents,” Mr Bose said.

Mr Bose also said the mother of the victim has said what has happened to her

daughter should not happen in any other girl.

Quoting the mother, the Governor spoke about the problem of drug trafficking in the area and how the num- ber of drug addicts has increased in the region.

Mr Bose also mentioned about the strategic location of this area of Siliguri, close to the Chicken Neck corridor and how society should take initiative to stop crime and ensure safety and security of the people, including the girl child.

Mr Bose repeatedly stressed the need for elimi- nation of the ongoing violence as the people in Bengal are suf- fering from fear psychosis.

Mr Bose said that his duty is to look after welfare and wellbeing of the people of Bengal.

Notably, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista accompanied the Governor during his visit to the victim’s home.

Darjeeling MP Mr Bista said: “The Governor has assured the family that he will take up the issue with the state government, and the police top brass to ensure that there is no loopholes in the case, so that the perpetrator can be given the maximum sen- tence. He also assured the fam- ily that he will do everything in his power to ensure justice for the daughter. The Gover- nor has also assured that he will ask the police to priori- ties complete eradication of drugs trafficking and other criminal activities from Silig- uri and work towards strength- ening law and order situation in Siliguri and the rest of the region