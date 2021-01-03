BJP’s national general secretary and the party observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, today said that people had lost faith in Mamata Banerjee, and that it would be a “goodbye” for the Trinamul Congress government in the state.

Mr Vijayvargiya was talking to media persons after his meeting with people’s representatives at the panchayat level in the Malda College Auditorium under the English Bazaar police station this evening.

He also went vocal against the law and order situation in Bengal and said that he has demanded deployment of central forces in the state.

Meanwhile, state general secretary of the BJP Sayantan Basu said his party would “take over” the Malda Zilla Parishad from the TMC this month.

“It is now only a matter of time,” Mr Basu said, however, not making clear how the party would do that.

In his address to the audience, Mr Vijayvargiya slammed the TMC government and said that it was a government of “one-and-a-half persons; Mamata Banerjee one-and-ahalf Bhaipo,” and added that the TMC government was a “government of cut money.”

“This ‘Sonar Bangla’ has turned into a land of coal mafia and cattle smugglers led by Bhaipo. BJP will restore the golden period of Bengal after it comes to power in the forthcoming elections,” Mr Vijayvargiya said.

He also criticized the Congress- Left tie-up and said that the two parties were oppositions in other states, but that they were fighting jointly for their existence in Bengal.

“CPIM and Congress are in support of the movement against farm laws and so is Mamata Banerjee. Hence it is clear that they are in the same lieu and especially against the BJP,” he said.

According to him, in the name of politicization the TMC government “actually brought about criminalization in the whole state.”

“At least 20 IAS and IPS officers are involved in coal smuggling in the state, and anyway, they can be apprehended by the CBI here. My request to the Election Commission of India is to deploy central forces in the state so that the people of Bengal can cast their votes peacefully,” he added.