GNLF embarrassed after Chhetri meets Rahul Gandhi

The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) is in a tight spot after one party activist Mahendra Chhetri met the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi yesterday as a general secretary of the party on the issue of the sixth schedule status for Darjeeling Hills.

The secretary general of GNLF, Neeraj Zimba, who is an MLA from Darjeeling on the BJP ticket, has claimed that Mahendra Chhetri’s visit was on ‘alleged’ invitation by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “It is clarified that Mahendra Chettri’s meetings with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders are undertaken in his personal capacity and nor does he represent any plenipotentiary role bestowed upon him by the GNLF,” Mr Zimba said, adding,

“The GNLF party also urges and cautions Rahul Gandhi and his office to give a thoughtful consideration and verification of all representations made to him, against any influence by external forces seeking political advantage in this election milieu.”

“The GNLF, through its president Maan Ghishing and its central committee members, unequivocally stated that Mr Chettri’s recent Delhi visit on an alleged invitation over the phone by Rahul Gandhi should be perceived as a “personal” endeavour. The party refutes such claims and totally distances itself from any political implications arising from this visit and meeting,”

Darjeeling MLA Mr Zimba claimed. The party challenges Mahendra Chettri’s locus standi within the GNLF, citing his appointment as a “protem” general secretary, a position that concluded a year ago, GNLF leader Mr Zimba said, adding, “GNLF president Maan Ghishing and the entire central committee express their utter surprise and complete lack of awareness regarding the alleged invitation extended to Mahendra Chettri, emphasizing that such invitations are typically extended to the party president as per protocol.”

The GNLF activist Mahendra Chettri yesterday said, “Our fight for implementation of the sixth schedule is on.” In presence of WBPCC chief Adhir Chowdhury, Mr Chhtri discussed Hill issues with Rahul Gandhi today. “A memorandum requesting to take sheer cognizance for implementation of the sixth schedule in Darjeeling Hills reviving the Bill in the Parliament till Gorkhaland is achieved was submitted where Rahul Gandhi has assured to raise the same in the Parliament and advocate for its implementation,” Mr Chhetri said.