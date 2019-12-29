A padyatra was organized by the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (Binay camp) protesting against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens( NRC) in Darjeeling today. Meanwhile, the TMC (Hills) also held a rally in the town. The padyatra that started from the Motor-Stand in Darjeeling was taken till Kurseong in the first phase while the TMC rally was held till Chowrasta.

The padyatra was undertaken in place of the twenty-four hour strike that was called by the Yuva Morcha and was to take place on 29 December but was eventually withdrawn. Morcha leader, Binay Tamang, who also took part in the padyatra said that he had made an appeal to their youth front to withdraw the strike keeping in view Christmas, Losar of Dukpa and Sikkimese communities, Satsang of Satpalji Maharaj at Salugarah, New Year’s Eve and inconvenience to the tourists visiting Darjeeling and Sikkim.

The Morcha leader adding that in the second phase a padyatra would be held from Kurseong to Siliguri on the 5 January. The Morcha (Binay camp) have been demanding that Gorkhas be declared as Original Inhabitants (OI) before NRC is declared along with the reintroduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the hills which was done away with in 1990. They are also demanding that those refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan that get citizenship should not be settled in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts.