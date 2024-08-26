Girl raped: Four boys arrested

Four tribal boys were arrested on the charges of the rape of a sixteen-year-old girl at their native place near here last night. The girl, according to the police, had come to her kin’s place a few days ago. On last 20 August she was attacked by the four boys at Nakaijuri in the Onda police station limits here and was dragged inside a jungle where three of them raped her.

The girl later returned home but didn’t disclose the attack to her family. The next day evening when she felt discomfort, she narrated everything and a police complaint was registered on 22 August. The girl told police that the youths had threatened her with dire consequences, if she opened her mouth. Based on her complaints, the police arrested the accused boys. They will be produced before the Juvenile Court tomorrow.

