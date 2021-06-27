State BJP president Dilip Ghosh today warned that fake vaccination scams like in Kolkata might occur in Siliguri too. Illegal vaccination camps allegedly organized by Debanjan Deb, who used the emblem of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), has opened a can of worms. Hundreds, including MP Mimi Chakraborty, had taken the fake vaccines there. The BJP has demanded CBI investigations into the fake vaccination scam.

“It has been proven that Trinamul Congress leaders and ministers have links with the accused person who has been arrested in Kolkata. Everyone knew him and they are in the photographs with him. Now, they are trying to put up a brave face, there are many such frauds. The KMC is involved in this, otherwise how would the person be able to use the emblem of the corporation on his car? How can the leaders now say they did not know him? They are trying to suppress the facts. Such incidents might occur in Siliguri also, so every one should remain alert,” Mr Ghosh, who arrived here on a three-day tour of north Bengal, said in Siliguri before leaving for Cooch Behar.

According to Mr Ghosh, though his party did not endorse the demand for a separate state or Union Territory, the party “might think” if such a situation arises.

“Demands for separate Gorkhaland and Kamtapur have been there for a long time. The rights of the people here have been ignored, though they have made different political parties win. People have kept faith in the BJP, so the MLAs raised their demands. But BJP is not in favour of the division of the state. But if the situation arises, time comes, BJP will think, till now the BJP has not thought on this,” he added.

Mr Ghosh said he will review the organisational issues and preparations for the civic body elections during his visit. “Our party leaders have been targeted since the postelection results violence across the state, and many people are displaced, many fled to Assam from Cooch Behar to save their lives,” Mr Ghosh said.