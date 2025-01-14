Gangasagar Mela: Holy dip begins amid advanced facilities, security

The holy dip for Makar Sankranti will begin on Tuesday at 6.58 a.m. and continue until Wednesday morning. However, pilgrims have already started gathering at Gangasagar. People from various parts of the country are attending the fair, and many have already taken a dip in the Ganga to avoid the rush on the main day of the Sankranti.

According to the administration, three pilgrims have died so far due to heart attacks. NDRF personnel reportedly recovered a body from the waters of the Sagar this morning near ghat 3 and informed the police. It is believed that the deceased passed away due to illness. Among the deceased are Dev (59) from Haryana and Rajeshwar from Uttar Pradesh. Another pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh passed away yesterday. Youth affairs and sports minister Aroop Biswas stated that a total of 55 lakh pilgrims have arrived. Guides, known as Sagar Bandhus, have been assigned to every bus for the pilgrims’ assistance. To ensure the availability of safe drinking water, sufficient water pouches and 14 mobile treatment units have been arranged. Additionally, QR-coded wristbands are being distributed to elderly and child pilgrims to help locate them if they go missing. Through a digital system, pilgrims can now access all fair-related information via QR codes. This includes details about drinking water, toilets, ATMs, healthcare centres, information centres, buses, launch schedules, parking details, and route directions. To preserve memories of the holy dip at the Sagar Sangam, pilgrims are receiving free personalized certificates with their photos from “Bandhan” photo booths.

For precise information about the location of buses, launches, and vessels, the district administration is utilising ISRO-developed NavIC technology at the Gangasagar Mela 2025. This system helps guide lost passenger vessels from the mega control room. All vehicles are being monitored using GPS tracking, and the pilgrim transport management system (PTMS) is overseeing transportation around the clock. Passenger buses and launches have been brought under the GPS tracking system to ensure smooth management. Additionally, 853 pilgrims who were reported missing at the fair have been reunited with their families with the help of the administration and volunteers.

