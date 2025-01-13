Gangasagar Mela 2025 to be a grand pilgrimage with unmatched security

The South 24 Parganas district administration expects around 50 lakh devotees to attend this year’s Gangasagar Mela. The fair officially commenced on Friday. The residents of Sagar Island are ready to welcome the pilgrims. Traders have already set up their stalls at the fairground, and the crowd is gradually increasing.

This year, arrangements have been made to check the quality of food sold at the temporary stalls in Gangasagar. According to administrative sources, 2,250 government buses and 500 private buses will be operational for the occasion. Additionally, six barges, 32 vessels, and 100 launches will operate on waterways.

Around 12,000 police personnel have been deployed for security. Ten temporary fire stations have been set up with 25 fire engines on standby. From Kolkata’s Babughat to Gangasagar, 1,150 CCTV cameras have been installed. Surveillance will also be conducted using drones and speed boats. District Magistrate Sumit Gupta stated that the fair has officially started on Friday, and all necessary services will be available for the pilgrims. A Rs 5 lakh insurance policy is also provided for pilgrims.

Fire brigade services are in place, and a mega control room has been set up to ensure complete security for the entire Gangasagar Mela. The mega control room will monitor every point of the fair 24 hours a day through around 1,200 CCTV cameras during the festival. Coastal guard personnel with speed boats are keeping a close watch on the Gangasagar seashore, especially when the sages and saints take their holy dip. Helicopter surveillance has also been arranged along the Gangasagar coastal area.

In light of recent incidents in Bangladesh, special security measures have been strengthened across the Bay of Bengal coast and the Gangasagar region. The state government has taken significant steps for this year’s fair, including the operation of special trains. The state police and administration are working diligently to ensure that tourists and pilgrims from other states do not face any difficulties during their visit to Gangasagar. Several rest camps have been set up near Kolkata’s Babughat, particularly at Outram Ghat, for the saints and sages.

These camps are equipped with facilities such as drinking water, medical booths, and assistance centers. The entire area is monitored with CCTV cameras for security purposes, ensuring that the saints and sages do not face any inconvenience. Security guards have also been deployed for their safety. To ensure a smooth experience for the pilgrims and tourists coming from across the country and abroad, special surveillance arrangements have been made by the administration. Every year, millions of people gather at Gangasagar for this holy event. Help and check-up camps have been set up in various places by the state government to provide assistance to devotees. For the safety and convenience of pilgrims, strict surveillance is being maintained by the police.