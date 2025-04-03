Firecracker unit blast: Arrested owner attended cracker safety session a week ago

Chandrakanta Banik, prime accused in the series of firecracker blasts at his residential premises at Dakshin Raipur under Dholahat police station in south 24-Parganas district, had attended a training programme on crackers safety awareness at Batanagar on 24 March.

Chandrakanta was produced before the court in Kakdwip today while his brother Tushar has been absconding so far till this evening.

The accused attended the training hardly a week before the incident occurred on 31 March night that claimed eight lives, including four babies, all belonging to his family.

According to sources in the district administration, senior officials of the state directorate of factories had attended the event organised by the All Bengal Trinamul Green Firecrackers Manufacturing Workers Union.

Around 500 firecrackers manufacturers and traders had undergone an orientation session on how to manufacture and store crackers following safety and security measures.

Some members of the union have raised their eyebrows saying: “How did Chandrakanta, who attended the awareness programme one week ago, store raw materials, including explosive items. The Monday night incident showed he used to run the business illegally.”

“Chandrakanta didn’t follow rules and used to manufacture firecrackers illegally. Our stand is not to stand beside those manufacturers, who do business violating government rules and regulations,” said Sukdeb Naskar, president of the Maheshtala Firecrackers Association.

Several manufacturers alleged that the small scale illegal firecracker units are on the rise because of irrational attitude of the state government because it only ensures land but not adequate fund for infrastructure for setting up of a unit. It requires Rs 4-5 lakh for setting up of a manufacturing unit, they said requesting anonymity.

Police investigating Chandrakanta and his brother Tushar in connection with the incident found their negligence in handling combustible and explosive materials. Cases have also been registered for storing such raw materials endangering life and safety and culpable homicide not amounting to murder under BNS and West Bengal Fire Services Act.

All the deceased and injured people belong to the Baniks, who have run the manufacturing business of firecrackers for the past 10 years.

Two of the deceased babies are below one year while two others are toddlers. Three others sustaining severe burn injuries are undergoing treatment at Diamond Harbour Medical College Hospital.

The Baniks have 11 members, including an 80-year-old Prabhaboti Banik, Chandranath’s grandmother.