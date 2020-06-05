Continuing its raid against selling of illegal “chinese manja” or kite strings that had not only inflicted several injuries on riders, especially those on two wheelers, but also claimed one life so far on the AJC Bose Road flyover (Maa).

Kolkata police picked up four more persons in connection with flying kites after 12 were accounted last week.

With four more arrests the total number of persons booked for flying kites with threads made of glass shards stood at 16.

Lalbazar sources said officers form the antirowdy section of the detective department( DD) of Kolkata police caught redhanded Abdus Samad and Sudip Paul for flying kites with the illegal chinese strings on Rameshwar Shaw Road.