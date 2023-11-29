Foresters intercept two, seize six deer antlers

Acting on a tip off forest officials of Ambari Range in Jalpaiguri arrested two persons and seized six deer antlers from their possession yesterday. Two arrested persons were produced before the Court in Jalpaiguri today.

Forest officials, posing as buyer of deer antler, intercepted them from a village named Farabari. The length of the antlers is 54 cm to 85 cm, forest officials said. Ambari Forest Ranger Mr Alamgir, who got information about a poaching racket, was keeping a close watch on the racket and finally offered them high price for buying deer antlers as buyers. Ranger Mr Alamgir, posing as a buyer, himself was in the operation to intercept the sellers involved in the racket.

The Forest officials did not disclose the identity of the two arrested persons before media for further investigation. According to foresters, members of the racket with the help of locals have killed some deer and sold off meat in this region.

