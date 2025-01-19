Forest department’s trap cameras spot male tiger in Raika hills

At last the trap cameras set up by the forest department have spotted the stray male tiger, who had sneaked into Bengal at the same Raika forests in Purulia district , where tigress Zeenat had taken shelter recently.

Already the forest department has set traps to catch the big cat, as cages are ready with baits like black goats. Tranquiliser guns with experts have also been brought into Raika Hills today.

Forest department sources said that the tiger crossed the Kuilapal Road in Bandwan after coming out from Raika Hills on Friday late evening and reached Harim Gora forests.

After spending the early hours of the night around 3 p.m. he has returned back to Raika Hills. Few villagers who went to collect wood in the forests from Nekra village had seen the tiger passing from close range.

Purabi Mahato DFO said that the forest department trap camera spotted the tiger at 3.25 a.m. The forest department is again erecting nets around the surrounding Rahamdah village in Bandwan and locals are alerted.

The plan is to push back the tiger towards the cages and baits with hula parties walking from the front side.

S Kulandaivel, chief conservator of forests, Central Circle in Durgapur said that the forest department is taking all possible steps to capture the wild tiger safely. On 29 December, Zeenat was captured after tranquiliser guns were fired at her. She has been sent back to Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha.

Purulia Forest division suspects that this male tiger is also from Odisha and has reached here to trace Zeenat. He has also reached Bandwan following the same route of tigress Zeenat.