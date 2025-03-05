UP forest dept captures tiger on Lucknow’s outskirts after 91 days

Following concerted efforts for 91 days, the Uttar Pradesh forest department on Wednesday captured a tiger that had created panic among the rural populace in the Rahmankhera area on the outskirts of the state capital.

The tiger fainted after a team from the forest department tranquillised it in Zone-2. The team had been laying siege for several days to catch the tiger.

Advertisement

More than 100 officers and employees from the forest department had been pressed into service to tranquillise the tiger, but with little success.

Advertisement

However, the team finally succeeded in tranquillising the tiger with the help of a doctor from Bengaluru, sources said.

So far, the tiger had preyed on 25 animals. It last killed a cow in a wheat field on Wednesday, triggering panic among villagers.

On Monday, the tiger killed a goat in the presence of doctors. Later, it escaped right in front of them under the cover of darkness.

Following this, the forest department used hi-tech technology to monitor the tiger’s movement. A specialist doctor from Bengaluru tracked it using AI (Artificial Intelligence) cameras.

The forest department also used elephants to track the tiger, with Hathini Diana and Sulochana assisting in the effort.

People living in the Rahmankhera area and nearby villages had been living in constant fear due to increasing tiger attacks. Locals had urged the forest department to catch the tiger as soon as possible. Many villagers said they were afraid to work in the fields. The forest department team was constantly monitoring the tiger.