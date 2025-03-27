Salman Khan reveals ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ with SRK not happening for now

YRF’s Spy Universe is one of the biggest Film franchises of Hindi cinema. The franchise boasts blockbuster titles like the ‘Tiger’ film series, ‘Pathaan,’ and ‘War.’ Previously, the stakeholders teased ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ with Salman Khan and SRK being in the works. However, recently, Salman confirmed that the film is not happening anytime soon.

As reported by News18 Showsha, Salman Khan revealed to them the awaited showdown title with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ is not happening now. The revelation has disappointed fans after several reports confirmed the film was on the cards. Moreover, even the stars teased the face-off title on several occasions. While fans were eager to see the two Khans come together after ‘Karan Arjun,’ seems like they will have to wait a little longer.

Last year in February, A source disclosed to Zoom that Salman and Shah Rukh had given their dates for an April shoot. Moreover, the source added that the makers will shoot the film over the summer. “SRK and Salman have given their dates. As things stand today, the film should go on floors no later than April. The balance cast is being decided. The other modalities are fast being worked out.” Additionally, in a 2023 interview with Variety, Salman Khan also teased the project and his willingness towards it.

The YRF Spy Universe found its inception in 2012 with ‘Ek Tha Tiger.’ The hit title starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Its success led to two sequels: ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in 2017 and ‘Tiger 3’ in 2023. In 2019, the makers released Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War.’ Moreover, the universe expanded further with ‘Pathaan’ in 2023, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Moving ahead, YRF is expanding its Spy Universe with ‘Alpha.’ Led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, it will be the franchise’s first female spy flick. ‘Alpha’ will hit theatres on December 25, 2025. Additionally, the franchise has a ‘Pathaan’ sequel in the works, marking the return of SRK as the titular spy.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Sikandar’ on March 30. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, and Sathyaraj in key roles. Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the title.