BJP leader Anil Mahato’s killing sparks unrest; Ranchi faces shutdown

The BJP on Thursday organized a statewide shutdown in Jharkhand to protest the daylight murder of its leader and former district council member, Anil Mahato, also known as Tiger.

The shutdown had a major effect in Ranchi, where BJP workers held demonstrations, blocked roads, and burned tires in anger. In response, the police detained several BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

Advertisement

BJP workers protested in several major areas, including Kanke Chowk, Ratu Road, Argora, Bariatu, Ormanjhi, Bedo, Dhurwa, Khalari, and Booty More, to enforce the shutdown. Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth held a sit-in protest at Piska Mor, where the police detained him. In total, more than 50 BJP workers, including senior leaders Pratul Shahdeo and Bhairav Singh, were taken into preventive custody.

Advertisement

The shutdown caused most schools, businesses, and markets in Ranchi to close. Public transport was badly affected, with very few vehicles on the roads. Protesters burned tires in several places, and Kanke, where Anil Tiger was killed on Wednesday, was the worst-affected area.

The shutdown was supported by Janata Dal (United) (JDU), AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union), and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM). JDU State President and Rajya Sabha MP Kheeru Mahato raised concerns about worsening law and order, saying criminals are acting without fear. AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahato also supported the shutdown and criticized the state government, questioning the safety of leaders and the general public.

Opposition leader Babulal Marandi strongly condemned Anil Tiger’s murder, calling it a great loss for the BJP. He blamed the state government for not being able to control crime and said that BJP workers have been targeted multiple times over the last five years.

The murder also led to a major political uproar in the Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday morning. Even before the session started, BJP leaders protested inside the Assembly premises, demanding quick action against the killers and criticizing the state government for failing to maintain law and order.

When the session began, BJP leaders and ministers rushed to the Well of the House, disrupting proceedings.

Outside the Assembly, BJP leaders continued their protest, accusing the state government of failing to control crime. They claimed that criminals were acting without fear and that lawlessness was increasing in Jharkhand. Former minister and Ranchi MLA C.P. Singh went further, accusing the Speaker of protecting a government that “shelters criminals” and demanding swift justice for Anil.

BJP leaders raised serious concerns about the rising crime in Jharkhand and blamed the Hemant Soren government for it. Former Chief Minister and BJP State President Arjun Munda, along with other senior leaders, visited RIMS hospital to meet Anil Tiger’s family and called for quick justice.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Anil Tiger was shot and killed in broad daylight at Kanke Chowk, Ranchi. His murder has angered BJP leaders and workers, resulting in a state-wide shutdown with widespread protests and demonstrations.

The BJP-led bandh brought Ranchi to a standstill, severely affecting daily life. Some protests turned violent, prompting the police to take strict measures. The BJP has alleged a conspiracy against its leaders and has intensified its attack on the state government. The key question now is how the police will proceed with the investigation and whether the government will take any concrete steps to restore law and order in the state.