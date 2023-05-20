Five from Hooghly rank in merit list

Five students from the district have found their place of pride in the state merit list.

Three students from Mahesh Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Vivekananda Vidyalaya have ranked, Jishnu Ghosh, 7th, Shubra Sadhukhan, 9th and Ayandeep Sengupta, 10th.

Prantik Ganguly of Arambagh High School has also ranked 7th in the state merit list. Rajdip Sasmal of Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Mission multipurpose School stood 8th with 685 marks.

Jishnu Ghosh of Mahesh Ramkrishna Ashram Vivekananda Vidyalaya and Prantik Ganguly of Arambagh High School with a grand total of 686 are jointly ranked first in the district and 7th in the state merit list.

Jishnu following the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda said, “Concentration is the key to all success, Whenever I sat for my studies I got deeply engrossed in it. Hence, it did not take much time to prepare my lessons. I found enough time for games, indoor and outdoor entertainment. Drawing and recitation is my hobby. My favourite subject is biology and my aim is to become a doctor.