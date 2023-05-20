State’s first girl from Burdwan gets chief minister’s call

Seventeen from East Burdwan and thirteen from Bankura were accommodated in the state’s merit list of Madhyamik this year. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today called up Devdutta Majhi, this year’s Madhyamik topper.

She’s from Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls High School and scored 697 marks. The Chief Minister invited her to be present at Dhana Dhanya auditorium with her parents where she’ll be felicitated on 6 June.

Devdutta’s father is a lecturer at a college and her mother Shefali is a teacher with the same school from where Devdutta had appeared in the Madhyamik examination.

The girl wants to become an engineer in future. She said, “Mathematics and physics are my favorite subjects and mathematics is my first choice, besides playing violin, which is my passion.” Subham Paul, Arka Banerjee, Sheikh Saeed Wasif of Burdwan Municipal High School secured the second, fourth and fifth ranks scoring 691, 689 and 688 marks.

From the same institution, seven boys altogether were accommodated in the state’s merit list this year. Arunabha Chakraborty, the headmaster of the school, said, “In all 209 had appeared in Madhyamik from our school this year, of them 135 candidates secured first division.” In Bankura, students of Mission Girls High School, Vivekananda Siksha Niketan secured prominent berths in the state merit list too.

Anwesha Chakraborty of Mission Girls secured the 5th rank, followed by Eashaan Pal of Vivekananda Siksha Niketan. Eashaan secured the 6th rank with Surjendu Mondal and Apurba Samanta of the same school. Thirteen students from the district secured berths in the state’s merit list this year.