First-gen students from ST community shine in HS exam

Two girls, Mousumi Tudu and Saraswati Baskey, students of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira Eklavya Model Residential School, Jhargram stood joint first in Santhali first language in Higher Secondary Examination 2023, whose results were announced this afternoon.

The school is meant for only Scheduled Tribe students. Both Tudu and Baskey have secured the same number, 472 marks out of 500, which is 94.4 per cent. The students of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira Eklavya Model Residential School have done spectacularly in the examination conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

All the 35 boys who had appeared for the examination have secured first division while out of 31 girls who sat for the exam, 30 girls got first division while one girl got second division. It may be mentioned that the students of the school did well in the Madhyamik examination this year.

Swami Vedpurushanandaji, secretary of the centre said most of the students are first generation learners. It may be mentioned that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had requested Swami Suhitanandaji, the then general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission in 2016 to take over the school to provide best education to the students. The school is doing well in the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations