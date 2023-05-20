School meant for ST students shines in Madhyamik

Students from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir (Ekalavya model residential school) in Jhargram, meant only for students from Scheduled Tribe, have come out with flying colours, with the majority of students securing first division in the Madhyamik examinations.

The results were announced today. Out of 30 boys who appeared for the examination, 27 secured first division while three got second division. Out of 17 girls who sat for this year’s exam, 10 secured first division and seven were placed in the second division.Out of 700 marks, Jubraj Soren got 609 securing 87 per cent while Serali Mandi secured 569 marks, thus securing 81.29 per cent.

Swami Vedpurushanandaji, secretary of the centre, said 99 per cent of the students are first-generation learners. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had requested, in 2016, the then general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Swami Suhitanandaji, now one of the vice-presidents of the Order, to take over the Eklavya model residential school in Jhargram and provide the best education to the first-generation learners.

Accordingly, RKM engaged the best teachers and science labs were set up to provide the best education to the students. The RKM looks after their all-round personality development. The school is an eco-friendly one and solar panels have been installed as a part of it.