Fire in factory, 1 hurt

A major fire broke out in a naphthalene factory in Muchpara near Durgapur under New Township police station yesterday evening and one labourer suffered severe burn injury yesterday evening. An ITI college is near the factory site and there are few houses also.

Narendra Nath Chakraborty, MLA and district TMC president said that he was returning from Kolkata from the Assembly and rushed to the site after hearing the incident. The patient has been shifted to a super speciality hospital in Durgapur with critical burn injuries. “He is in ventilation now and we have urged the factory owners to ensure his best treatment,” he added.

Advertisement

Senior police officials from the local NTPS, led by the OC, have rushed to the site after getting the news.

Advertisement

The incident occurred inside the IRP Plot in Muchipara area.

The reason behind how the fire broke out is still not clear. A portion of the factory was destroyed due to the impact of the fire. It spread quickly. More than two fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the flames.

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate have barricaded the area and prevented vehicles from passing through the area. Questions have been raised about the fire fighting equipment inside such an inflammable condition and the fire license.

Narendranath Chakraborty said that fire brigade officials will investigate the cause of the fire and urged the factory owners to maintain safety protocols for the employees. No official version or the quantum of damage was available.