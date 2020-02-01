An FIR was lodged against state BJP president Dilip Ghosh at Patuli police station today after a college girl was allegedly heckled, abused and subjected to intimidation by a group of BJP workers at an Avinandan Yatra rally organised by the state BJP at Patuli yesterday.

Sudeshna Datta Gupta, a student of Sanskrit College, was protesting against the CAA, NPR and NRC holding aloft a placard while the Avinandan Yatra organised by the state BJP was on, which drew the ire of the state BJP president.

As Sudeshna stood her ground, BJP workers snatched the placard from her and allegedly heckled her. She also alleged that they hurled expletives at her and threatened her with dire consequences.