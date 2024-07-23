Student drowns in Chhattisgarh

Koustab Sadhu (23), a resident of Hooghly Gurap, Khajurdaha, Milki gram panchayat, pursuing physics honours from Chhattisgarh’s Guru Ghashidas University, drowned in a dam on Sunday. He had gone with friends to visit Ratanpur Dam 30 km away from Bilaspur to celebrate a friend. His body was recovered later. He did not know swimming.

The mother of the deceased, Soma Das, said, “I had warned my son not to step into the dam since he did not know how to swim. I suspect foul play and demand an investigation.” The parents have set off to Chattisgarh to bring back the body.

Advertisement