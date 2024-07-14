12,000 people evacuated from flood prone areas in UP

Six districts of Uttar Pradesh are in the grip of floods, where rivers are flowing above the danger mark. More than 12,000 people have been evacuated to safe places in the flood affected areas in the past 10 days.

Around 12 companies NDRF, 9 companies SDRF, 23 companies PAC and 1 company SSB have been deployed for relief operations.

Due to the water level of Kanaut, Gaara, and Ramganga rivers rising above the danger mark in Shahjahanpur, many villages and main roads are in the grip of floods. On the other hand, Gomti in Sitapur, Saryu in Ballia, Ghaghra in Azamgarh, Gaara in Hardoi and Saryu in Mau have crossed the danger mark.

According to the state government spokesperson here on Sunday, the water of Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri is stable. The water level of Ghaghra in Barabanki is stable while its water level of rivers is decreasing in Bahraich, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Gonda. Ganga in Ballia. Water level of Rapti in Siddharthnagar is increasing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself visited the flood affected areas of the state and directed the officials to provide all possible help to the flood victims. He also announced a citation and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh to 7 people who rescued 11 people in Shravasti. .

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen said that 7 people stranded on the island in Pilibhit have been airlifted with the help of the Air Force. Similarly, 76 people have been rescued in Kushinagar.

A total of 804 flood shelters have been set up in flood-affected areas, housing a total of 1,365 people. At the same time, 1178 flood posts have been established, due to which continuous monitoring is being done while 914 boats are being operated in these areas.

Not only this, more than 23,93,41 lunch packets and more than 7,345 kits of food grains have also been distributed to the people affected by the disaster.