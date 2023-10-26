Father, son carried away by high tide at Serampore

A father and son who were performing a puja at Surkhi ghat at Mahesh, Serampore, were swept away by the high tide on Monday. On Tuesday their bodies were found during a search operation. Rajiv Nayak (47) and his son Rudra Nayak (11), residents of Dobiapara, Mahesh, Serampore ward no 29 on Monday had gone to the Surkhi river ghat to perform some rituals and then took a dip in the river.

They took a selfie while standing in waist-deep water after which the father stepped out of the water but the son did not. He was taken unaware by the rushing tide and carried away. The father jumped in in an effort to save his son, but both were overcome by the turbulent water. Serampore police personnel and the local councillor Mr Jaynath Jha rushed to the spot and a search operation was carried out. On Tuesday their bodies were fished out. The deceased father was an employee of Rishra Jayshree textiles.

