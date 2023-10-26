Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Father, son carried away by high tide at Serampore

A father and son who were performing a puja at Surkhi ghat at Mahesh, Serampore, were swept away by the high tide on Monday. On Tuesday their bodies were found during a search operation.

SNS | Kolkata | October 26, 2023 7:45 am

Father, son carried away by high tide at Serampore

Representation image (Photo:ANI)

A father and son who were performing a puja at Surkhi ghat at Mahesh, Serampore, were swept away by the high tide on Monday. On Tuesday their bodies were found during a search operation. Rajiv Nayak (47) and his son Rudra Nayak (11), residents of Dobiapara, Mahesh, Serampore ward no 29 on Monday had gone to the Surkhi river ghat to perform some rituals and then took a dip in the river.

They took a selfie while standing in waist-deep water after which the father stepped out of the water but the son did not. He was taken unaware by the rushing tide and carried away. The father jumped in in an effort to save his son, but both were overcome by the turbulent water. Serampore police personnel and the local councillor Mr Jaynath Jha rushed to the spot and a search operation was carried out. On Tuesday their bodies were fished out. The deceased father was an employee of Rishra Jayshree textiles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Govt awards ‘Sherar Shera’ ‘Sarod Samman’ to 36 Pujas

The “Covid Warrior Puja” award went to Alipore Bodyguard Lines Durga Puja and the “Sera Covid Sachetan Puja” to Salt Lake AK Block, Kasba Bosepukur Sitala Mandir, Bhawanipore 75 Pally, Purbapara Sarbajain Durgotsav Samity, 14 Pally Udayan Sangha, Kalighat Kishore Sangha, Bhawanipore Mahapuja Samity, Nabapally Sangha Sarbajanin Durgatsav, Tala Park 15 Pally and Salt Lake CJ Block Welfare Association.

# Bengal

Security bolstered in city after terror alert

“There would be a three-tier security arrangement in and around the city during the Durga Puja festival this year. In three divisions in south and southwest part of the city, we will have at least 18 patrolling teams, and the remaining groups will be in north and central Kolkata. At least 13 quick response teams have also been deployed,”