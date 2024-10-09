Traditional drummers face financial distress

The traditional dhakis (drummers) of Beldiha 2 block in Goghat are under financial distress as recent floods here have ruined their life completely. This, at a time in the festive season, when out of 400 dhaki families, around 100 of them have got calls from different pandals in Kolkata.

One of the well-known dhakis of Belddiha in Goghat, Raju Rui Das said, “We belong to the Tapashili tribe. Traditionally, we are cobblers and also play dhak (drums). Our main source of income is through playing drums. Rest of the year we engage as agricultural labourers, but this festive season has not brought any good tidings for us. In our dhaki para, there are nearly 400 families. We earn handsomely during the festive season but this year, only a few of us have got calls from puja organisers in Kolkata. Previously, we were paid Rs 6,000 but this year the Durga Puja organisers are not ready to pay more than Rs 4,000.”

Others said that at big-budget pujas, six or more drummers are engaged but this year only four-odd dhakis have been called. Also, the traditional leather membrane drums are getting replaced by artificial fiber membranes, which is making drum playing easy for even a layman. Hence, the craze for traditional dhak and dhakis is fast losing its importance.

Raju Ruyi Das added ,today we are struggling for our livelihood and survival, we are in Financial distress, this Durga puja we couldn’t even purchase new clothes for our children .

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has initiated various beneficiary schemes for Tapashili tribe and shilpi bhata (financial support for artists) but we are till day deprived of the state beneficiary schemes. Many times we drew the attention of Goghat MLA Biswanath Karok but he is indifferent to our miseries.